Hildagarde B. Jaquith, 1930-2019

CHESTER, Vt. – Hildagarde B. “Hilly” Jaquith, 89, passed away Dec. 9, 2019 at Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center in Springfield. She was born May 4, 1930 in Monroe, N.H., the daughter of Oscar and Electa (Griffin) Bedor. She was a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy in 1948. Her husband of 38 years, Norman “Jake” Jaquith, died in 1987.

Hilly, along with her husband, owned and operated Jake’s Esso on Clinton Street in Springfield and later Jake’s American U-Haul in Chester. She was a life member of the Eastern Star and for many years was the organizer of bingo, which began with the Masons and continued with the Springfield Fire Department. Hilly loved music, playing both piano and organ, and was a longtime organist at the Jamaica Church.

She is survived by her three daughters Andrea Wilson and her husband Dan of Chester, Vt., Suzanne Jaquith and her husband Stephen Burns of Carleton, Kan., and Joan Benton and her fiancé David Lake of Quechee, Vt.; a sister Penny Barlow of Florida; three grandchildren Christine Edwards and her husband Larry, Kimberly Rawson and her husband Wayne, and Matthew Wilson and his wife Amber; four great-grandchildren Taylor Wilson, Madison Wilson, Chase Rawson, and Kyleigh Moses; one great-great-grandson Brayden; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Matilda Yount, and brother Leslie Bedor.

Private graveside services will be held in Glebe View Cemetery in South Londonderry, Vt. at the convenience of the family. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.