Henry Kraft, Jr., 1929-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Henry Kraft, Jr., age 92, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Feb. 2, 2022 at Springfield Hospital after a period of declining health.

Henry was born on May 9, 1929 in Jersey City, N.J., to Henry Kraft, Sr. and Ruth Kraft. Henry attended school in Jersey City, graduating from Jersey Preparatory School in 1947, and graduated from Rutgers University in 1951. He earned a Masters Degree from Dartmouth College.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Henry married Alice Jane on March 29, 1952 and they celebrated 62 years of marriage before her passing in 2014. In addition to his military service, Henry worked at Mountainside Hospital and Valley Regional Hospital as a lab technician, a chemist at Chemway Corporation, and for most of his career he taught science at Black River High School in Ludlow, Vt., retiring in 1991. He enjoyed gardening, hiking, swimming, woodworking, trains, and making maple syrup.

Henry is survived by his four children, Ruth Wadleigh (Melvin) of Charlestown, N.H., James (Joanne) and Stephen Kraft of Springfield, Vt., and Jae (Mark) Wiss of Newport, R.I. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Alice Kraft, and his sister, Joan Kraft.

A private ceremony will be held for his immediate family, and a larger remembrance is planned at the time of his burial at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.