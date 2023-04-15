Henry Hryckiewicz, 1925-2023 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Henry Hryckiewicz, 97, passed away on March 25, 2023, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. He was born Aug. 13, 1925 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Joseph and Nellie (Gintof) Hryckiewicz.

The Greatest Generation – Many people hear the phrase “the greatest generation.” Henry, a.k.a. Ricky to those who knew him, was part of that generation, and thoroughly exemplified the attributes that define it. Many words describe Henry and his life, like selfless, sacrifice, respectable, and integrity, just to name a few.

He was the son of parents who had emigrated from Poland back in the late 1800s. He was a man that “walked the walk.” He showed through his actions, not just words, that the right road is often the difficult road.

After graduating from Springfield High School in 1943, Henry enlisted in the Merchant Marines at age 18, to join the war effort during World War II. He was stationed as a signalman and a machinist mate on the USS Joseph Warren liberty ship, where he traveled around the world delivering troops and supplies.

He raised six children – three boys and three girls ­– as a single parent (back in the 70s, no less), essentially putting his personal life behind those of his kids, dedicating his life to them. He spent 39 years at Bryant Grinder Corporation, before retiring in 1989, where he worked in the service department and the test floor.

Henry enjoyed fishing and hunting with his lifelong friends and his family. He really valued spending time with family. He built a camp for those all-important family gatherings, and to carry on a decades-long tradition of hunting. He thoroughly relished having all his family, especially his grandchildren, along with his lifelong friends, together at camp. Henry also loved his four-legged companion “Archie,” who spent the last 12 years by his side.

He is survived by two sons David Hryckiewicz and his wife Debbie, and Henry Hryckiewicz and his wife Donna; one daughter JoAnne Dietrich and her husband Gary; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Nellie, son Dennis Hryckiewicz, daughters Audrey Fagans and Theresa Savagty, granddaughter Christina Mann, sister Valerie Novak and her husband Raymond, brother Florian Hryckiewicz and his wife Ann, and brother Edwin Hry

ckiewicz and his wife Cathy.

A special thank you to Angel Cioffi, Vicki Dopp, Carol Lechthaler and the Gill Odd Fellows Home, for the excellent care they provided for Henry in his later years.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.