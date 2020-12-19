Henry D. Clark, 1939-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Henry David Clark, 81, of Bellows Falls, Vt., passed away surrounded by his family Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Henry was born March 7, 1939, in Westminster West, Vt., to Clarence Edward Clark and Olive Agnes Kinney.

He was well respected throughout the community of Bellows Falls and was an active member of the Bellows Falls Moose Lodge No. 527. He was awarded “Moose of the Year” for 2012-2013. Henry also served in the National Guard. He loved to fish, watch his Westerns, and he enjoyed sitting with his friends at the American Legion Auxiliary and the Polish Club. He was a supporter of many charities including Alzheimer’s Association and Make-A-Wish, playing in their golf tournaments every year. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Clark (Davis), whom he married June 16, 1962; his parents; brothers Francis Mounsey, Raymond Mounsey, Stanley Clark, Burton Clark Sr., Joseph Clark; and sister Martha Simonds.

Henry and Carol have four surviving children Tammie Clark of Alstead, N.H., David Clark of Rockingham, Vt., Tim Clark and wife Kim of Springfield, Vt., and Michael Clark and husband Sam of Brattleboro, Vt.; his sisters Isabell Croteau of Westminster West, Vt., and Jean Olive Clark of Westminster, Vt.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services to be determined in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Vermont, 431 Pine St., Burlington, VT 05401.