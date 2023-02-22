Helen S. Anderson, 1926-2023

NORTH WALPOLE, N.H. – Helen S. Anderson, 97, of North Walpole, N.H. passed away on Feb. 18, 2023 at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Helen was born on Jan. 26, 1926 in Bellows Falls to the late Rafal and Blanche (Paliga) Jurkoic. Helen would later get her GED and was a Hairdresser for many years.

Helen was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bellows Falls until it closed and then became a member of St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole. Helen enjoyed knitting and crocheting, baking desserts for family, vacationing in Maine, family reunions, holiday gatherings, shopping, and crossword puzzles with her husband. Helen would marry Nicholas Anderson, who predeceased her. Helen is survived by her daughters Judy Checchi (Ugo), Lori Brown, daughter-in-law Marie Anderson; grandchildren Paul White III, Mia Houman (Tom), Sarah Perlungher (Tom), Nicole Boyce, Joseph Anderson (Candice), Mario Checchi; great grandchildren Paul White IV, Austin White, Kyndall White, David Scott White, Griffin Houman, Mario Checchi, Grace Perlungher, Dylan Foster, Rocco Anderson, Sullivan Anderson, Holly Boyce, and Demir Gultekin, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Helen was pre-deceased by her parents Rafal Jurkoic and Bronislawa (Paliga) Jurkoic, husband Nicholas Anderson, son Nicholas R. Anderson, and siblings Amelia Jurkoic, Stephania (Stephie) Zielinski, Wladyslawa (Lottie) Green, Wladyslaw (Walter) Jurkoic, Leona (Lillian) DeLouis, Dr. Joseph Jurkoic, Anthony (Auntie) Jurkoic, and Stanislawa (Stacia) Kissell.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, Feb. 24, from 5-7 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Westminster. In lieu of flowers please consider giving to the North Walpole Firefighters Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt. For more information go to www.fentonandhennessey.com.