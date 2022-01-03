Helen Dill, 1934 – 2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – After a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, Helen Dill passed away December 29, 2021 at Springfield Hospital with her loving husband Donald by her side.

Those who met Helen knew she was a force of nature, always for good. She is survived by her sisters Lorraine, Dorothy, and Irene, and brother John. She is also survived by her son Richard, his wife Lauren, and their children, Kayla and Eric.

Helen was born August 6, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was working at the New York Telephone Company when she met Donald. They were married October 10, 1954. They moved to Wallingford, Conn. to raise their son Richard.

Helen was anything but a “stay at home mom;” she had several successful careers as a national advertising manager for an international corporation, to later running the uniform department at Okemo ski area for 25 years. She retired in 2013.

She and Donald had a unique lifestyle for over 40 years, spending the summers on their sailboat, sailing up and down the coast; she loved to sail. Around Thanksgiving they would move to Ludlow to spend the winter in their favorite place in the world.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. We would like to thank the Visiting Nurses Association and the staff at Springfield Hospital for their loving care of Helen.