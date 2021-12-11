Harry S. Smith Jr., 1950-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Harry Stanley Smith Jr., “Stan,” 71, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Columbus LTAC in Newark, N.J., after a period of declining health. Stan was born April 12, 1950, to Harry S. Smith Sr. and Reta Smith in Springfield, Vt.

Harry taught music at Green Mountain Union High School, Bellows Falls High School, Windsor School District, and St. Mary’s Holy Family School. Following the closure of the Holy Family School, he changed careers and became the “Fish Man” at Shaw’s. Stan was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was the music and choir director for several years until he could no longer climb the stairs to the choir loft.

Music was his passion; his great-grandfather taught him to play the violin and he played the tuba in the Springfield Junior and Senior High School band. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1968 and graduated from Keene State College in 1973 with a degree in music. He absolutely loved marching bands and Color Guard. In the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, the Green Mountain Marching Band and Color Guard were very impressive to see and hear. He was also instrumental in the Windsor High School Band and Color Guard, experiencing and enjoying success in several competitions.

Stan was a valued member of the Springfield Community Band and the Springfield Community Chorus for many years. Stan was also very active with the Springfield Community Players and the Weston Playhouse for several seasons.

Donations in his memory can be made to Hungry for Music, 2020 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW #384, Washington, D.C. 02006, or online at www.hungryformusic.org/make-a-dedication-donation.

Stan was predeceased by his parents and a half-sister Doreen Burnham. Stan is survived by his sister Lois “Louie” Smith and her wife Nancy Tusinski and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. There will be a burial of his ashes in the spring of 2022 in Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville.