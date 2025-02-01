Harry D. Bays, 1938-2025 🇺🇸

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Harry Douglas “Doug” Bays, formerly of Alstead, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family and wonderful care team at Applewood Nursing Home in Winchester, N.H. Born on Feb. 28, 1938, in Lookout, W.Va., to Mary (Bays) Foster, Doug grew up in the majestic mountains of West Virginia attending school, working his grandfather’s farm, and falling in love with Betty Ellen Jones from Anstead, W.Va. Doug joined the United States Army in 1958, and served during the Vietnam war, stationed throughout Europe. Doug and Betty married in 1962 and soon moved up north to New Hampshire, where they have remained since. Although Doug and Betty divorced in 1994, they remained friends, and always continued to care about each other.

Doug was very good at fixing most anything with or without a motor. He was often presented with lawnmower and other small-engine repair requests from neighbors and friends, and soon many other community members, which he enjoyed immensely. He worked for many years at Fuller Machine as a machinist, proving his worth in engineering and troubleshooting. Doug also had a great love of country music. You could always hear Johnny Cash, Merle, or Willie playing on his stereo, or even live music in the living room with his knack at playing guitar and various other instruments. He played in a few bands in his younger years, including with his buddy Pat Lake & the Rhythm Ranchers, of Keene. His musical influence inspired his daughter’s love of music to this day.

Doug was a member of Alstead and Acworth Fire and Rescue through the years, and also a member of the local VFW. He loved his community, and cherished being a part of the annual parades, speeches, and memorial services.

Doug is survived by his daughters Karen Ducharme and her husband John, of Charlestown, and Betty (Bays) Compos and her husband Peter, of Chesterfield, N.H.; his brother Guy Foster Hayden, of Hampton, Va.; his beloved grandsons Cameron Hall, of Crossville, Tenn., Alex Parenteau, of Franklin N.H., and Andrew Parenteau, of Keene, N.H.; as well as many beloved cousins and loved ones. He always lit up at the sight of his grandchildren, and loved spending time with them, as well as when chatting with his dear cousins Charlotte and Virginia. Doug was also very appreciative of his good friend Scott Gendron, who was always willing to give him a helping hand and listen to his corny jokes; and his sweet friend June Moore, who loved him like family.

He was predeceased by his mother Mary, his young son Kevin Douglas Bays, his dear friend Harriet Bascom, and his very best friend Larry Huffling, as well as several Jones Family relatives that always considered him as one of their own.

There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to HCS Hospice in Keene, N.H.

