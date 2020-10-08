Harriet H. Ryan, 1926-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Harriet H. Ryan, 94, formerly of Mariaville, Maine and Chester, Vt., passed away Friday, Aug. 28 at Cedar Hill in Windsor. Harriet was born March 27, 1926 in Tenafly, N.J., daughter of George Huyler and Dorothy Westervelt Huyler. She graduated from Woodbury High School in Woodbury, Conn. in 1944 and from Larson Junior College in New Haven, Conn. in 1945. She was employed at Connecticut Light and Power in Waterbury, Conn. from 1945 to 1951. She moved to Massachusetts in 1951 and married Donald G. Brennan June 5, 1951; they later divorced. She was employed at MIT in Cambridge, Mass. from 1951 to 1969. She worked at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Mass. from 1969 to 1979, when she retired.

She married William J. Ryan June 7, 1967. They lived in Carlisle, Mass., until they moved to Mariaville, Maine in 1979 to retire. They stayed active gardening, raising sheep and goats, and Harriet spun her own yarn. She was a charter member of Friday Spinners, a group of local woman devoted to working with natural fibers.

She moved to Chester with her beloved cat Lily in 2015 and then to The Village at Cedar Hill in 2019.

She was predeceased by Bill in 2014 and her brother J. Richard Huyler of Chester in 2002. She is survived by her nieces and nephews Betsy (Roger) Owen of Springfield; Susan (Henri de Marne) Donnis of Shelburne; J. Peter (Charlene) Huyler of Andover; Katharine (John) Tate of Ava, Mo.; John G. (Debra) Huyler of Bellvue, Colo.; Mark (Joanne) Huyler of Hatfield, Mass.; and Priscilla (Rod) Arnold of Springfield.

Her family wishes to thank the staff at Cedar Hill for their care and kindness to Harriet during her stay there. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no service at this time. Cards may be sent to Peter Huyler, 861 Weston-Andover Rd., Andover, VT 05143. Donations in Harriet’s memory may be made to Chester Family Center, P.O. Box 302, Chester, VT 05143.