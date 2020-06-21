Harold E. Wortman, 1938-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Harold (Tim) Edward Wortman, 81, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born in Columbus, Ohio Oct. 29, 1938, the son of Harold and Irene (Massie) Wortman. He attended schools and graduated high school in Columbus.

He served in the United States Air Force as a turret gunner from 1955 to 1959. During this time, he was stationed in Turkey and loved to share those memories.

He lived in Columbus, Bellows Falls, Chester, and most recently Springfield.

Harold owned and operated the Sunoco Service Station in Bellows Falls for several years and owned and operated a parts store in Claremont, N.H. He also owned and operated Performance Analysis Systems for many years.

He enjoyed racing and owned and drove racecars for many years; he also enjoyed computers. What was most important to him especially in his most recent years was his ever-growing family.

He is survived by eight daughters Brenda Wortman, Charlene Muzzy, Francine Scott, Kristin Caminiti, April Clough, Trish Fairbrother, Amanda Gibson, and Amber Wortman. He also has 23 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Wayne Wortman and one brother.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.