Harland P. Rounds Jr., 1944-2021

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Harland P. Rounds Jr., 76, of Birch View Heights, died Feb. 6, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 15, 1944 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the son of Harland and Mildred (Hartwell) Rounds Sr.

Harland attended schools in Bellows Falls. He graduated high school in 1962. Harland worked as a truck driver in the local area for many years. He served in the Army National Guard and was a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed traveling on motorcycles with friends, snowmobiling, and hunting.

On May 22, 1965, at the First Congregational Church in Westminster, Vt., he married Cheryl Miller who survives. He is also survived by his daughter Orpha Reis; sons Orland and Owen Rounds; ten grandchildren Ryan, Corey, Cooper, Chapin, Katie, Caleb, Sawyer, Owen Jr., Rebekah and Olivia; eight great-grandchildren Kendall, Isabella, Corey Jr., Joseph, Ryker, Abby, Liam, and Hudson; and one sister Janet Conley.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt., will be assisting with the arrangements.