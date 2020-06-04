Gwendolyn Lawrence, 1949-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Gwendolyn “Wendy” Lawrence, 71, passed away at the Gill Odd Fellows Home May 30, 2020. She was born April 27, 1949 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Floyd and Mary (Bixby) Lawrence.

Wendy loved animals, especially cats and dogs. She enjoyed feeding chickadees birdseed out of her hand, and also liked reading, walking, and the outdoors.

She is survived by her two sisters Kathleen Lawrence and Wanda Barlow and her husband Chris, all of Ludlow; two nephews David Sherer and Scott Sherer and a niece Emily Chamberlin; grand-nieces Lily Sherer and Ava Chamberlin and grand-nephews Ezra Sherer, Owen Warburton, and Mason Warburton. She was predeceased by her parents Floyd and Mary Lawrence.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Greenhill Cemetery in Wallingford. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156 or to the Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.