Gwendolin Gonyaw Mossman, 1931-2022

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Gwendolin Gonyaw Mossman went peacefully home to the Lord on Oct. 9, 2022.

Born Oct. 8, 1931, in Vershire, Vt. to parents Clifford and Marion (Towle) Johnson, she and her nine siblings grew up on the “Johnson Cradle Farm” in Cavendish, Vt.

“Gwen” was predeceased in 2002 by her longtime husband and friend of 52 years, Bernard Gonyaw, (Chester, Vt.) with whom she resided in Bolton, Conn.

She was also predeceased by her husband of 12 years, Edward Mossman. They spent their golden years in South Berwick, Maine.

In all areas of life, whether social, family, or church, Gwen was beloved by all and her home was a gathering place for both friends and those in need. She was a tireless caregiver to her first husband and for many others following. Most importantly, she loved God and her family and put them first in everything she did.

She is survived by her children, Joanne Scavetta, Sharon Gonyaw, Gregg and Lisa Gonyaw, Harold Gonyaw, Jeffrey and Shannan Gonyaw, and Mathew Gonyaw.

She is survived also by her stepchildren, Guy and Naomi Mossman, Brian Mossman, Pam and Mark Benoit, and Brenda Mossman.

Gwen will be greatly missed by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her siblings, Clifford (Bud) Johnson, Eydie Bryant, Cedric Johnson, and their spouses.