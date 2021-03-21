Gregory M. Janowski, 1963-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gregory “Greg” M. Janowski, 57, passed away March 10, 2021 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born May 28, 1963 in Burlington, Vt., the son of Zigmund R. and Ruth (Thomas) Janowski. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School in 1983.

Greg was employed in the maintenance department in the Springfield Public School System since 2007. In his spare time, Greg worked on small engine repairs.

On July 30, 2011, Greg married Valarie Hamel in Springfield, Vt. Greg was affectionately known by his friends as “Ziggy.” Greg enjoyed snowmobiling and riding motorcycles, loved his two dachshunds, and was an avid bowler and member of the Springfield Plaza Bowling Leagues.

He is survived by his wife Valarie of Springfield, son Zachary Currie and wife Abigail of North Carolina, stepson Mark Phelps and wife Donna of Massachusetts, sister Gail Carlson of Wyoming, and two aunts Mary Wilk of Connecticut and Theresa Janowski of Vermont. He is also survived by two nieces, one nephew, and several cousins.

Greg was predeceased by his father in 2002 and by his mother in 2016. Greg was a dedicated and loving caregiver to his parents for many years.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Cavendish Village Cemetery in Cavendish, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate.

Contributions in Greg’s memory may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.