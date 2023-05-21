Gregory J. Kelley, 2023

SUNAPEE, N.H. – Gregory James Kelley (Rouse), formerly of Sunapee, N.H., passed away on March 23, 2023, in Daytona, Fla., after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his mother Gerri Mansfield and her husband Richard Reed, his son Shane Kelley and his wife Kristy and their son, the newest joy in his life, his grandson Everett Kelley, his daughter Jessica Cohen, his sister Michelle Farrell and her husband Sean, his niece Paige Farrell and nephew Burke Farrell, his uncle Steve Wood and aunt Sandi, and his stepsister Tamara Rouse.

Greg was a very kind and loving man. He worked for Stephen Moore in his younger years, where he learned many of his skills that he carried forward into his own business in Sunapee, N.H., where he was always busy. He was a true craftsman. His clients had such respect for Greg because of his quality of work.

The last three years he traveled all through the United States with his significant other, and what an adventure it was, “living the dream!”

Greg was a huge outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, kayaking, and hiking. His dream was to teach his grandson all of these skills.

A private Celebration of Greg’s Life will be held at a later date.

He is sorrowfully missed by all who knew and loved him.