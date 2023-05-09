Grace M. White, 1932-2023

GRAFTON, Vt. – Grace M. White, 90, of Grafton, Vt. passed away peacefully at home on March 29. Grace was born April 25, 1932, in Springfield, to Raymond and Evelyn (Rolfe) Davis. A devout Christian, Grace was a member of the Community Christian Church in Athens.

Grace was predeceased by her parents, and her husband Frederick White. Grace is survived by her sons George, LeeRoy, and Raymond White.

A graveside service will take place on May 12, at 5 p.m., at the Houghtonville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.