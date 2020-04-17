Gordon M. Crandall, 1928-2020

WILDER, Vt. – Gordon M. Crandall, 91, passed away April 2, 2020 at Valley Terrace Assisted Living in Wilder. He was born Oct. 26, 1928 in Randolph, son of Maurice C. Crandall and Mildred Crandall. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1947. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Neil Crandall, and a sister Shirley Closson.

He enlisted in the Navy April 2, 1948 and served for four years during the Korean War. He fought in the Battle of the Buzz Saw in Wonsan Harbor. Gordon was a plank owner of the USS O’Brien destroyer and the USS Epperson.

He married Marion Ayer, worked for Fellows Gear Shaper, and was an insurance agent for National Life of Vermont. He achieved many awards and was a member of the President’s Club while at National Life. He was the president of the Chamber of Commerce in Springfield and Ludlow, a member of the First Congregational Church, and a member of the Shriners. Gordon was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the American Legion.

Gordon was interested in Native American artifacts. While married to his second wife Lin Taylor, he received his archeology degree from Keene State College. He collaborated in discoveries and was a member of the Vermont Archaeological Society. He gave many presentations of his collection. Gordon accompanied UVM’s Dr. James Petersen and his students to Anguilla for an archaeological study.

Gordon was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed playing golf. He was loving and had a wonderful sense of adventure. People enjoyed his stories.

Gordon is survived by former wife Marion Crandall; their four children Susan Peterson, Kathryn (Ronald) Westney, Rodney (Susan) Crandall, and David Crandall; grandchildren Jeremy (Danielle) Pinders, Angela (Chad) Sharrow, Jennifer (Eric) Linn, Sarah Westney, Forest Crandall, and Robin Crandall; his former wife Lin Crandall; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. We will all miss his wonderful smile and will treasure the many memories we have of sharing his life.

Burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery with a celebration of his life at a later date.