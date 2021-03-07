Gloria J. Snide, 1951-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – Gloria J. Snide, 69, passed away at her home Monday morning, March 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 6, 1951 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Alice Westover. She attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School.

On Jan. 14, 1978, Gloria married Gordon C. Snide Jr. in Springfield, Vt. Gloria was employed as a nurse’s aide at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield, Vt., for over 20 years, retiring in 2010.

She enjoyed gardening, having a large garden and selling vegetables with her husband. She also enjoyed mowing the lawn with the riding mower, reading, and doing puzzles.

She is survived by her husband Gordon of Chester, daughter Ann Marie Nadeau of Springfield, two grandchildren Damian and Maria, and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and one sister by choice Janet Colbert.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the North Street Cemetery in Chester, Vt., and will be announced at that time. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.