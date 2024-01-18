Gloria A. Leven, 2024

CAVENDISH, Vt. – It is with heavy hearts that we share that Gloria Ann Leven, the radiant and oh-so-beloved human that she was, passed peacefully on New Years Day.

She loved flowers, art, babies, books, the theater, sunshine, black coffee, meeting new people, her home, her family, her community – she loved her life, all 100 years of it, and she found joy even in mundanity and simplicity. To know Gloria was to know joyfulness, and right up until the end she remained her sunny self. She will be missed fiercely.

Gloria was predeceased by her beloved husband Seymour and son Thomas. She is survived by brother Burt and wife Joan, sons Robert and Andrew, their wives Kim and Mary, granddaughter Jade and partner Justin, and great-grandsons Jasper and Oliver.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date, with details to come.