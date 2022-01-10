Geraldine M. Harty, 1918-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Geraldine Mary Harty, aged 103, of Green St., died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Sterling House in Bellows Falls. Gerry was born in Bellows Falls, Nov. 21, 1918, the daughter of Frederick and Lillian (Gillis) Lorange. She attended school in Bellows Falls and was a 1936 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. Gerry worked for the Phone Co. and later as an aide at the Bellows Falls High School.

On Aug. 16, 1943 at the St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls, she married Norman C. Harty who predeceased her in 1997. She is survived by Dennis Harty and his wife Donna of Bellows Falls, daughter-in-law Vicki Harty of Randolph, Vt., daughter-in-law Wendy Harty of Bellows Falls, six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Gerry was predeceased by her parents, husband, and her son Michael Harty.

There will be calling hours from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. 05101. A memorial funeral mass will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m., at the St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls, Vt., followed by a burial in the St. Charles Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry’s memory maybe made to Parks Place Community Resource Center, 44 School Street Ext., Bellows Falls, Vt.

The family of Mrs. Harty requests that all in attendance would please wear a mask to the services due to the ongoing pandemic. Thank you.