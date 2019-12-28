Geraldine F. Thompson, 1932-2019

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Geraldine “Terri” F. Thompson, 87, passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 22, 2019 at her home in Perkinsville, Vt. She was born Jan. 4, 1932 in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Earl J. and Mildred (Glidden) Cashman.

She was a mother and homemaker. She volunteered for many years around the Springfield and Ludlow area, volunteering at the Springfield Hospital and Springfield Adult Day Program for many years and the Black River Good Neighbor in Ludlow, Vt. for many years as well. She enjoyed art and enjoyed drawing and coloring.

She is survived by her children Dorothy Munson, Bonnie Butler, Pamela Jarvis, James Lapine, and Terri Dailey; 14 grandchildren Kim Mason, Kelly Butler, Alan and Sean Buck, Brian and Jason Jarvis, Zack, Shannon, Mike, and Desi Lapine, Amanda, Ashley, and Samantha Dailey; siblings Mary, Alberta, and Frankie; and also by 33 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, one daughter Lynne Buck, and two sons William Thompson and Alan Cordeira; and siblings Earl, Russell, and Frankie Cashman.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Malcolm Fowler will officiate. Burial will be in the Cavendish Village Cemetery in Cavendish, Vt. at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Adult Day Program, 266 River St., Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.