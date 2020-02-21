Georgette Savoy, 1930-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Georgette Savoy, 89, of Atkinson Street, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Springfield Health and Rehab. She was born Oct. 20, 1930, the daughter of Joseph and Emma (Arbere) Noel in New Brunswick, Canada. She attended school in Canada and worked as a nurse for many years. Georgette enjoyed sewing, which included making dolls for many years. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.

0n Nov. 25, 1954, she married her husband of 65 years, David Savoy, who survives. She is also survived by her son Phil Savoy of Westminster, Vt.; her daughter Cathy Savoy of Charlestown, N.H.; her sisters Anita and Emma; her grandchildren Jessica, Lisa, Lana, Katelyn, and Eric; and great-grandson Liam. Georgette was predeceased by her son Roland Savoy.

There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home. Donations in Georgette’s name may be made to your area hospice.