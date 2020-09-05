George S. Norfleet III, 1947-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – George S. Norfleet, III, 73, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. He died with a smile, knowing he had lived his life well. He was born July 31, 1947 in Bridgeport, Conn., the son of George S. Norfleet Jr. and Elizabeth (Betty) Rose (Hanf) Norfleet. In 1965 George graduated from Monson Academy in Monson, Mass. and the University of Richmond, Va. in 1969.

George was the chief financial officer for ImageTek Manufacturing in Springfield for 15 years, retiring Sept. 8, 2017. He was a member of the Springfield Lions Club for 35 years, from 1985 to 2020, served as treasurer for 10 years, as president in 2015-2016, and the District 45 secretary and treasurer in 2016-2017, and the Board of Directors from 2017 to the present. He served as president and board member of the Springfield Humane Society and on the board of Springfield Medical Center for a time.

Survivors include his wife Louisa (Thompson) Nufield; his son Andrew H. Norfleet of Fort Mill, S.C.; Andrew’s wife Bethany; three granddaughters Chloe Elizabeth, DeAnna Rae, and Emaleigh Rose; two brothers Philip S. Norfleet of St. Helena, Calif. and John R. Norfleet of New Bedford, Mass.; his sister Elizabeth S. Norfleet of La Jolla, Calif.; and nephews Chase and Johnny Norfleet.

George was passionate about his family, baseball, politics, pets, and theater arts. He was gifted with a skill in creating financial systems designed to organize and manage cash flow, and he used these skills and passions to serve his family, people he knew, and organizations he loved. He spent many years helping people afford eyeglasses through the Lions Club and worked as part of the Visioneers team of the Lions Club, a service that helps children find out if they have visual challenges at early ages.

There are no services planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Lions Charities at www.vermontlions.org or to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. In lieu of services, condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.davismemorialchapel.net and clicking on the link to the Facebook page.