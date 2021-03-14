George P. Carroll, 1937-2021

WESTON, Vt. – George Patrick Carroll, 83, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2021 at his home in Weston, Vt. He was born July 5, 1937 in Bronx, N.Y., the son of James and Lillian (Jorn) Carroll.

George attended St. Nicholas of Tolentine High School and Pace University. He was employed as a sales representative with Oakite Chemicals in New Jersey and retired to Vermont in 1993 to be near The Weston Priory.

George married Marianne Corbett June 24, 1967 at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Center, N.Y. George’s family was his greatest joy. He was a beloved husband and father who embraced his Irish heritage and loved his country. He was an avid Giant fan, golfer, and supported his children’s sporting events, competitions, and performances.

He is survived by his wife Marianne; son Christian Carroll; daughters Patricia Carroll Algarin and her husband George and Erin Carroll Lynch and her husband Matthew; sisters Patricia Byrne and Lillian Gerlich; and five precious grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by one brother James Carroll Jr. and by his foster son Jeffrey Sheehan.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Weston, Vt., and will be announced at that time. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.