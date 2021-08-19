George O. Gates, 1946-2021

ANDOVER, Vt. – George Osborne Gates died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at the Cardinal Wing of the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, Vt., at age 75, following a brief illness. George resided at the VA under their loving care for the past four years after developing a sudden onset of early dementia. George brought joy to the veterans’ community.

George was born in Springfield, Vt., June 11, 1946 and was the son of Gordon Gates of Chester and Patricia Rowell of the Rowell’s Inn in Andover. The Gates family owned and operated the lumber mill – until destroyed by fire – on Lowell Lake where they lived in Londonderry, Vt., later moving to Andover, Vt.

George was a man of many talents and interests. Graduating from Chester Union High School in 1965, he went on to serve his country as a U.S. Navy Seabee in the Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 301 where he was assigned to the Detail Bravo Khe Sanh where he served as EO3 (Third Class Petty Officer) and promoted to EO2 during his service. He was rated with Navy Union Commendation Ribbon for his time at Khe Sanh, National Defense Metal, Vietnam Service Ribbon, and two Campaign Stars. George was present during the Battle and Siege of Kha Sanh and family has been able to piece together his accounts through numerous letters written to parents Gordon and Patty while in Vietnam. He was released from active duty in September of 1969.

After returning from Vietnam, he was an accomplished woodworker and homebuilder with a career as a carpenter working for his dad’s family-run business, Gordon O. Gates & Sons Construction. His craftsmanship was excellent and a great source of pride. He was an avid hunter and angler who enjoyed deer and raccoon hunting along with trout fishing in local streams all the way home from work daily during summer months. George could fix absolutely anything but preferred working on American-made hot rods, Jeeps, and pickup trucks that he owned over the years. Coming from a musical family, he played the banjo, fiddle, spoons, and juice harp. He loved to dance and often spoke of the square dances held in local barns.

George is survived by a daughter Juliette (Tim) Gates Britton of Peru, Vt. and Jessy (Jamie) Gates Richardson of Denmark, Maine, and sisters Susan (Robert) Turco and Sylvia (Robert) MacDonald. He was predeceased by brother Charles Gates, also of Andover, Vt. George was a loving grandfather of six grandchildren and uncle to several nieces and nephews that he also loved.

A graveside service with military honors was held Aug. 13, 2021 at Village Cemetery in Peru. A gathering followed services at the J.J. Hapgood Store owned by daughter Juliette Britton. Both the service and the celebration following included live music by Ida Specker.

If friends desire, contributions may be made in memory of George O. Gates to the Activities Fund at the Vermont Veterans Home through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.