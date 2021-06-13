George Kuusela, 1932-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – George Kuusela, 88, of Saxtons River Road in Bellows Falls, passed away at his home May 27, 2021. George married Ann Park in May 1956 and purchased the Saxtons River Road home in 1960. Ann predeceased George in April 2015. George is survived by a son Allen (Michelle) Kuusela of Springfield, Vt.; daughters Carol (Jim) Hampshire of Grafton, Vt. and Cynthia (Moe) Gendron of Dummerston, Vt. Another daughter, Claire Merchant of Cambridgeport, Vt., passed in August 2020.

George is survived by 11 grandchildren: Jillian Taylor of Rockingham; Laura Gibbons of Farmingdale, Maine; Ashley Walker of Sanford, Maine; Claire Marie Gendron of Claremont, N.H.; Aaron Hart of Cambridgeport, Vt.; Marshall Coats of Johnson, Vt.; Jesse Hampshire of Wilmington, Vt.; Katelyn Vervynckt of Plymouth, Ind.; Vicki Corliss of Claremont, N.H.; Kelly Rice of Claremont, N.H.; and Hunter Kuusela of Springfield, Vt. Additionally, he leaves 19 great-grandchildren.

Born Dec. 25, 1932 at the Pike’s Falls house in Jamaica, Vt., George attended the one-room Pikes Falls school and Leland & Gray High School. He joined the Marines, studied navigation and electronics, serving in Korea and Japan. When he returned home enlistment, he worked as an electrician at the Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield and General Electric in Ludlow. In the early ’70s, he went into business as an electrical contractor. He maintained this successful business for 40 years.

George did not know the meaning of the word retirement, staying busy into his 80s. He ran several times for the Vermont State House as a candidate from Windham County. He served at least eight terms as the Windham County Chairman for the Republican Party, and for part of that he was Chairman of the County Chairs. He was also appointed by Governor Douglas as the Supervisor for Windham County’s unincorporated towns.

The Vermont State Fair in Rutland was another of George’s passions. He served on the board and as a Trustee for the fair, serving at the fair all day, every day and driving frequently to Rutland the rest of the year until his mid-80s. Additionally, he traveled to other states and regions to locate talent or attractions to bring to Vermont.

Hunting, fishing, and gardening were among George’s favorite activities. Hunting with him was an experience. He’d tell you go up by the stonewall, which was long since gone, until you get to the barrel, also long since gone, and then turn left. Or he’d say, “Go up where Dave shot that 8-pointer back in ’67.” He never forgot a single hunting or fishing expedition and could regale you for hours with stories. He supplied many with bushels of vegetables and fruit, always growing 10 times more than he could eat in five years. Even at 86 or 87, he could still be seen mowing his large lawn or snow-blowing his driveway.

George’s humor was legendary. He never forgot a joke and told them well. He thrilled many with his ability to remember faces, names, and stories going back to his youth. It was often said he knew everybody in Vermont and at times it seemed so. Chances are if he didn’t know you, he knew your parents or your grandparents. He would travel to California, Montana, Oklahoma, or Puerto Rico, and run into someone he knew and every single one of them always seemed happy to see him again, and they’d speak like they’d never been apart.

Many referred to him as “Good Old George.” Good Old George has gone away from us, but he lives on in us and in our memories. One hopes these will fill the hole his absence leaves, but those who knew him know he’d leave us with a joke or a story that was fitting for the occasion, and we will smile and go on with that. That is what he was all about.

A Celebration of Life will be held at George’s home, 504 Saxtons River Rd, Bellows Falls, Vt., June 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. with a potluck gathering afterward. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to bring a dish, salad, dessert, platter, etc.