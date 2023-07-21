George “Joe” Hinkley, 1927-2023 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – George “Joe” Hinkley, 96, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born June 2, 1927, in Greenfield, Mass., the son of Harland and Maybelle (Danforth) Hinkley. He graduated class of 1945 from Windsor High School and served in the United States Army from March 1946 – June 1947, spending time in Germany.

On September 4, 1948, Joe married Marjorie “Mardy” Houghton in Weathersfield Bow, Vt. She predeceased him on Feb. 22, 2012.

Joe was employed with the Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield, Vt., as assembly supervisor and inspector from 1951 to 1986.

He loved cars, and enjoyed restoring and rebuilding VW bugs. He enjoyed NASCAR, and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He loved reading and gardening ,and enjoyed hunting Mt. Ascutney with his son.

He was a 58-year Member of St. John’s Lodge # 41 F. & A.M. in Springfield, Vt., serving as Lodge Master from 1973-1974. He was a member of the American Legion Post #67 in Chester, Vt., and a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Springfield.

He loved his family and was kind, gentle, and respectful to everyone he met.

He is survived by his three children Barbara Bernier (Peter) of Brunswick, Maine, Janice Stearns (Raymond) of Chester, Vt., and Douglas Hinkley (Lesa) of Springfield, Vt.; his two sisters Beverly Thomas and Barbara Green; seven grandchildren Allison, Joel, Ashlee, Leah, Ian, Cody, and Shane; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Mardy, one grandchild Jordan, and by his siblings Larry, Arthur, Dorothy, Robert, Stanley, Richard, Roger, and Evered.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at the First Congregational Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Michael Mario, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ascutneyville Cemetery in Ascutney, Vt.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel on Saturday evening, July 29, from 5-7 p.m. A Masonic service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m.