George E. Pebbles Jr., 1946-2021 🇺🇸

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – George Eugene Pebbles Jr., 75, died peacefully after a long illness Oct. 8, 2021 at Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Aug. 27, 1946, he was the son of George Sr. and Marjorie Smith. A lifelong resident of Charlestown, N.H., George graduated from Charlestown High School in 1964. He served in the National Guard and married Debbie French. They had one son Mark Duane Pebbles Aug. 18, 1971.

George was a member of the Elks Lodge 1619 and past member of the American Legion Post 37. He worked at J&L for 28 years and also for various machine shops around the area.

George loved his family, enjoyed hunting, and was an avid Red Sox fan. One of his fondest memories was being on the Charlestown High School basketball “dream team” of 1963.

He is survived by son Mark, stepsons Mike Davis of Keene and Chris Davis, wife Kristen and daughter Lexi of Tempe, Ariz., sister Dottie Cusanelli of Newport, many nieces and nephews and longtime friends.

George was predeceased by first wife Debbie French, second wife Roberta “Bobbie” Martineau, sister Charlotte Short, and close friends.

Calling hours will be held at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel, 34 Main Street, in Charlestown Friday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m. and burial at the Hope Hill Cemetery. Food provided by Carol St. Pierre at the North Charlestown Methodist Church after the burial.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fall Mountain Special Olympics, 25 Mountain View Rd., North Walpole, NH 03609.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.