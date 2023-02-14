George A. Simone, 1943-2023

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – George A. Simone, 79, of Perkinsville, Vt. passed comfortably at home after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was the devoted husband of Charlene (Marshall) Simone since Nov. 6, 1965. George was born Nov. 12, 1943, in New Haven, Conn., the son of George and Louise (Fasulo) Simone. He graduated from Eli Whitney Technical High School, achieving Journeymen Tool Maker. He was later selected for and completed advanced training at the Pratt & Whitney Technical School.

George was an international sales manager in the machine tool industry from 1970 to 1996. He was a natural entrepreneur and founded George’s Shuttle Service, providing transportation services throughout the area and later obtained and managed US Postal Service Rural Mail Carrier contracts from 1996 to 2018 in Vermont and New Hampshire.

George was a devoted husband, a great father, and grandfather who enjoyed helping local schools and his community. He was an amazing storyteller and never hesitated in finding joy in any activity. These activities included purchasing and fixing real estate before flipping was a thing, kayaking, bowling, tennis, and traveling with great friends and meeting new people throughout the world. George loved animals, the beach, playing horseshoes, and sharing time with friends and family at the cabin on Perkin’s Pond in Sunapee, N.H.

George is survived by his wife of 57 years Charlene Simone, sister Rosemarie Fattibene, brother Anthony Simone, brother-in-law Victor Gugliotti; his children George Simone (Amy Simone), Dr. Susan (Simone) Conroy (Dr. Vincent Conroy), and Jeff Simone (Kathryn Simone); grandchildren Julia Conroy, Josephine Simone, Bridget Simone, Austin Simone, and Isabelle Simone, and many loving cousins, extended family, and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents George and Louise, sister Louise (Simone) Gugliotti, and sister-in-law Dorothy (Malick) Simone.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4-6 p.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt.

A burial will be scheduled at a later date in the Plains Cemetery in Perkinsville, Vt.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Senior Solutions of Vermont at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org/giving/ and/or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.