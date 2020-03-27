Geoffrey L. King, 1960-2020

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Geoffrey L. King, 60, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at home in Alstead, N.H. after battling cancer for over a year. He was born March 12, 1960 in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Eleanor (Lobb) King and Leonard W. King, Jr. He attended public schools and Martin Luther King High School in Philadelphia, Pa. He received an Associate of Science degree from NHCTC and most recently employed as a biomed tech at Monadnock Dialysis in Keene, N.H.

Geoffrey met Sarah J. Markwell of Springfield, Vt. in April 2006, and they were married Aug. 21, 2010 in Surry, N.H. He made his home there until 2019 when the family moved to Alstead, N.H. Geoffrey was an avid competitive swimmer and spent many summers in the ocean with family and friends in Nantucket, Mass. He also enjoyed poetry, hiking, motorcycles, and video games. He was a very loyal Star Trek and Patriots fan.

Geoffrey is survived by his wife Sarah of Alstead; and two children Rachael N. King of Alstead, N.H. and Jayson C. King of Rollinsford, N.H.; his mother Eleanor of Rutland, Vt.; two brothers Brian A. King of Glendora, Calif. and Alan S. King of Philadelphia, Pa.; two sisters Maeva (Deborah) Braxton of Chicago and Pamela J. Harper of Collegeville, Pa.; five nieces and three nephews; and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be announced for a later date. Please direct any contributions in his name to the Keene, N.H. YMCA to provide youth swimming scholarships.