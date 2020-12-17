Gene H. Williams, 1932-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gene H. Williams, 88, formerly of Springfield passed away peacefully Monday evening, Dec. 14, 2020 at his home in Saxtons River, Vt., surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 6, 1932 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Wendell and Alberta (Adams) Williams. He attended Springfield Schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1950, and attended the University of Vermont. He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956.

On June 16, 1956, he married Ann E. Dixon. She predeceased him Feb. 20, 2007. On June 12, 2010, he married Mary (Jordon) Kinney. Gene was employed as a design engineer in fluid power at Bryant Grinder Company in Springfield, Vt., retiring in 1995.

Gene loved his family and enjoyed seeing them succeed in life. He enjoyed tinkering, gardening, yard work, and being outdoors. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time at Lake Sunapee. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

He is survived by his wife Mary; son Howard Williams of Springfield; two daughters Karen Hamner of Lompoc, Calif. and Dianne Kashiwabara of Bedford, N.H.; three stepchildren Gary Kinney, Peter Kinney, and Diane Comstock; two brothers Glenn Williams of Springfield and Galen Williams of North Springfield; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Susie Webster-Toleno will officiate. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168; or to Bayada Hospice, 1222 Putney Rd., Suite 107, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.