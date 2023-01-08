Gayle E. Mousley, 1953-2022 🇺🇸

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Gayle E. Mousley (nee Johnson), 69, of Alstead passed away on Monday Dec. 26, 2022 at Monadnock Community Hospital. Arthur and Elizabeth (Reitmeier) Johnson welcomed their daughter on Jan. 23, 1953. Born in Lakewood, N.J. and raised in Manahawkin, N.J.. Gayle was a 1972 graduate of Southern Regional High School.

In 1973, Gayle enlisted in the US Army and was stationed over seas in Germany until 1978. While stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, Gayle met her future husband Ronald Mousley and they married in 1980. Gayle worked various jobs in her life from the army to waitressing to being a police dispatcher to being a mother and homemaker.

Gayle was predeceased by her mother in 1984, her father in 2014, grandson Joshua Giberson in 2016, and “adopted” daughter Lisa Schneider and her husband James, both in 2022. Gayle is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Ronald of Alstead, daughters Nichole Giberson (Jeff) of Cedar Run, N.J., and Pauline Seavey (William “Butch”) of Walpole, N.H., sisters Sarah “Sally” Horn (William) of S.C., and Kimberly Riley (Arthurlin) of N.C., brother William Johnson (Elaine) of Manahawkin, N.J. Also surviving are her grandchildren Austin Mousley, Sarah and Hannah Giberson of N.J., and Aiden, Colton, and Krissalyn Mousley of N.H., as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and “adopted” children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gayle’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society 101 W. Swanzey Rd. Swanzey, NH 03446.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster St in Bellows Falls, VT www.fentonandhennessey.com.