Gary E. Pike, 2024 🇺🇸

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Gary E. Pike, 75, of Mount Holly, passed away Jan. 8, at the Vermont Veterans Home, with his wife and daughter at his side.

Gary was born in Springfield to Donald and Emma (Clokey) Pike. He grew up and attended school in Ludlow, completing his final year and graduating from Springfield High School in 1966.

Gary served four years – or “364 days, but I didn’t keep count,” as he was fond of saying – in the U.S. Air Force as a jet engine mechanic, traveling to several foreign countries including a TDY assignment at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam.

On July 21, 1973, he married Carol Ann Hastings in Ludlow. Gary worked at several area businesses, including machine shops at GE and Fellows Gear Shaper. He obtained his CDL and drove for Idlenot, Seward Dairy, HA Eddy/Irving, and Ethier Trucking, among others. He also owned his own dump truck, and was self-employed. Gary was a previous member of both the Ludlow and Mount Holly Fire Departments, and a past president and member of the Killington Sports Car Club. He enjoyed working on his own race cars to drive in Hillclimbs at several Vermont mountains. Gary joined softball, bowling, and golf teams in earlier years. He also enjoyed getting together with friends and family to play cards, and was especially fond of trips to his grandfather’s farm, and to his brother’s home in Maine for deer hunting season.

Gary is survived by his wife, his daughter Jessica Pike (Mark Revesz), his sister Sharon (Warren) Raymond, brother Robert (Cheryl) Pike, grandsons Myles and Marshall Revesz, brother-in-law Larry Rogers, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, nephew Jason Raymond, and sister-in-law Sue Rogers.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Vermont Veterans Home for the compassionate care they showed to Gary and his family. A Celebration of his Life will be held in the spring.