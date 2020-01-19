Gary D. Chase, 1953-2020

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Gary D. Chase, 66, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at his home, following an illness. He was born Jan. 23, 1953 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Hodgdon) Chase, and was a graduate of Springfield High School with the Class of 1971. On July 5, 1975, he married Denise Douglas at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, Vt.

Gary was a cabinetmaker and worked for Vermont Custom Cabinetry in Westminster, Vt. for 40 years prior to retirement. He loved working with wood, especially creating unique cutting boards and building. He enjoyed cutting his own firewood and considered it therapeutic. He also enjoyed reading and especially loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Denise (Douglas) Chase, three daughters Shannon Chase of Washington, Vt., Ashlynn Chase of Chester, Vt., and BrieAnn Chase and her fiancé Nick Wardwell of Rockingham; a sister Sandi Crilly of Barre, Vt.; three brothers Greg Chase and his wife Kathy of Rockingham, Vt., Charles Chase Jr. and his wife Addie of Athens, Vt., and Dana Chase and his wife Nola of Springfield; his stepmother Janice Chase of Springfield, Vt.; two grandchildren Odyn Farley and Kendall Wardwell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Crown Point Country Club in Springfield Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melanoma Research Fund, C/O Megan Daniels, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St. Boston, MA 02114. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.