Gary Balch, 1951-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – With great sadness we share the passing of Gary Balch, at the age of 72, on Nov. 19, 2023, at Dartmouth Medical Center, with his family by his side. He leaves his wife Karen, his daughter Christine, son Jason, granddaughters Claire and Lucy, and his sister Carol (Balch) Cole.

Gary was born Aug. 28, 1951, in Springfield, to Guy and Irene (Booth) Balch. Raised in Springfield, he graduated from Springfield High School in 1969. Gary and Karen (Harvey) were married in 1971, and recently celebrated 52 years of a loving marriage. They welcomed daughter Christine and son Jason, both bringing immense pride to him. Granddaughters Claire and Lucy were a joyful blessing to him as he shared his wisdom, laughter, and love with them.

Gary had a wealth of life experiences, making new friends wherever he went and renewing old acquaintances, both in his working life and the days of hunting, fishing, casino visits, and trips to Lake George, a favorite place for car shows.

Gary worked at Lovejoy Tool Company for many years, both in machining and maintenance of the plant. The former Springfield Health and Rehab Center was another working experience, again making new friends and maintaining the facility. Gary was an accomplished carpenter. He worked for many years honing his skills at Vermont Homecraft, and proceeded to build his own home for his family.

Gary is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Christine Balch, son Jason Balch and partner Diana, and granddaughters – the joy of his life – Claire and Lucy Palmer, sister Carol Cole and special Aunt Joanne Allen, stepsister Patricia (Andy) Coutermarsh, stepbrother Robert (Deb) Brickey, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Guy and Irene Balch; his grandparents George and Amy Balch, and John and Isabel Booth; his beloved brother Charles “Chuck” Balch; stepmother Lydia Balch; and stepbrother Larry Brickey, in addition to numerous uncles and aunts.

Friends are invited to gather at Davis Memorial Chapel for sharing of memories on Dec. 2, from 5 – 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be announced.

Memorial donations in his honor may be made to a cause that is special to you.

Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt., has been entrusted with arrangements.