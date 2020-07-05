Garold Richards, 1945-2020

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Garold “Gary” Richards, 74, of Missing Link Road, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Gary was born in Lebanon, N.H., Dec. 1, 1945, the son of Clifton and Geraldine (Daggett) Richards. He was a graduate of Woodstock High School, served in the U.S. Army, and worked for Holmes Trucking, St. Johnsbury Trucking, Conway Shipping, and retired from XBO Logistics. He was a member of the American Legion Post 37 in Bellows Falls. Gary loved animals, especially his dog Scrappy.

On Nov. 22, 1997, he married Joyce Masure who survives. Also surviving are his sons Gary Richards of Saxtons River and Chris Chartier of Ryegate, Vt.; his daughter Amy Norton of Springfield, Vt.; his stepchildren Aaron Bridge and Ann Stevens both of Rockingham; his brother-in-law and wife David and Santy Masure of Kentucky; his grandchildren Cody, Jaycee, Alexandria, and Lucas; and step-granddaughter Emily. He is predeceased by his parents.

There will be calling hours Saturday, July 11, from 12-2 p.m., at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt. A graveside service will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery.