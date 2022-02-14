Gail G. Weiss, 1941-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Gail Greenslet Weiss, 80, of Summerville, wife of Jerold “Jerry” Weiss, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Roper Hospital in Charleston, S.C.

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church located at 28 Sumter Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483. Mass will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at a later date at Mepkin Abbey.

Gail was born on Sept. 2, 1941 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the daughter of the late Richard and Carmella Greenslet. Gail sang in the choir at St. John the Beloved and volunteered at the Second Chance Thrift Store. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling, fishing, running, biking, clam digging, and snow skiing.

Survivors in addition to her husband are: Step-children: Kim Finn (Hank) of Deatsville, Ala., Jamie Feilen (John) of Dayton, Ohio, and Jeffrey Weiss (Diane) of McKinney, Texas. Grandchildren: Will Finn (Brittany), Jake Finn, Jessie Feilen, Jodie Feilen, Jill Feilen, Landon Weiss, Abby Weiss, Bailey Weiss, and Chloe Weiss. Great-grandchildren: Sawyer Finn, Beckett Finn, and Brother Loran Greenslet (Marilyn) of Ludlow, Vt. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Randy Greenslet.

Arrangements by James. A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main St., Summerville, SC 29483.

