Gail Ann Oakman Stocker, 1945-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – Gail Ann Oakman Stocker, 77, of Ludlow, Vt. died Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence.

She was born in Rutland, on Sept. 27, 1945, the daughter of George and Cecelia (Edgerton) Oakman.

She graduated from Rutland High School in 1963.

Gail married Francis Stocker on Aug. 2, 1968.

She had been employed by D&T Spinning, a textile manufacturer in Ludlow.

She is survived by her husband Francis and her son Brian, both of Ludlow, and brothers Ronald Oakman of Proctor and Charles Oakman of Rutland.

Gail enjoyed watching the birds at her feeders.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in the East Clarendon Cemetery.