CHESTER, Vt. – Funeral services for Juanita Pollard of Chester, who passed away Nov. 22, 2020, will be held at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society of Vermont or the Springfield Humane Society.