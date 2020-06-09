Funeral service for Robert W. Kirkbride

LUDLOW, Vt. – A funeral service and burial for Robert W. Kirkbride, a long time resident of Ludlow who died March 19, 2020, will be held Friday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions, we must follow the guidelines set out and limit the amount of people who attend the funeral mass.

We encourage folks to join us after the mass at 11:45 a.m. in the church parking lot, follow the procession to the Ludlow Fire Department for a “last call” and continue to the Pleasant View Cemetery for burial where more can be present. The family would like to thank you for your love and understanding.