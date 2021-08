N. WALPOLE, N.H. – The family of Ann Lemp would like to thank everyone who sent flowers, food, and the hundreds of cards. Your kindness is overwhelming. The funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole. Burial will be in the St. Peter’s Cemetery in Walpole. After the burial, a reception will be held at the Bushway home on Duffy Street. Please join us. Again, our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you.