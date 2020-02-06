From the family of Vincent Wallen,

I would like to take this special time to share with all the people who celebrated my loss of my husband and best friend, Vincent Wallen. I know he is up in heaven, no more sickness, and others will welcome him.

I, of my own strength, could not figure it out. My pastor said God will get you through the dark clouds and He did. He is still getting me through each day. I have such a special love of my Lord, as did my husband. He touched everyone with His Holy Spirit of a quiet woven together made with love. Some days are hard. I just keep asking God to see me through and He does.

To everyone who helped me, I thank you. I know God was in charge. Hospice, families, and friends that helped to keep in prayer, near and far. I’m grateful for love. I will always love Vinny. He was always trusting God to get us over the bumps in the road. He would say just another bump in the road.

I would like to thank everyone for all their help – my pastor and the Assembly of God Church.

Thank you,

Judy Wallen