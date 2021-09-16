Freeman E. Barton, 1939-2021

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Freeman Earl Barton, 81, of North Springfield, Vt., passed away Aug. 31, 2021 at Vernon Green Nursing Home, after more than two decades of persevering through the struggles of Parkinson’s Disease.

Dr. Barton was a professor, librarian, and lifelong theologian and author, a father of two natural and two adopted children, husband of 61 years, active in the Advent Christian Church, and devoted to helping others with practical and scholarly tasks in any way he could.

He was born Sept. 19, 1939, to Charles M. and Gloria (Blood) Barton in Hanover, N.H. Leaving the farm life of his childhood for scholarship in the pursuit of Christian service, he received his B.A. in Missions from Berkshire Christian College, M. Div. from Gordon Divinity School, and Ph.D. in Theology from the University of Iowa. For numerous years, he was a well-loved professor at BCC, during which time he also spent a seven-month sabbatical in the Philippines with his family, teaching and preaching. Freeman was affectionately known as “Doc” by his students and he remained in touch with many of them over the years. Later he obtained his master’s in library science, launching a second career as the library director for several Christian schools.

Freeman is survived by his wife Pauline (Snell), his four children Don, Audrey, Jonas, and Jeanet, nine grandchildren, and five brothers. His family remembers him fondly as a model of simple living and generosity, patience, peace and service, frequently seasoned with jokes and funny stories. He enjoyed gardening, family games, and travel, and was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Advent Christian Church in North Springfield.

Freeman’s wish was that any contributions offered in his memory be directed to “Scholarships” at Advent Christian General Conference, 14601 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28227 or www.acgc.us/donate.