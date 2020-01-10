Fredericka Holden, 1927-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Fredericka “Freddy” Holden, 92, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at the Springfield Hospital. She was born Jan. 25, 1927 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the daughter of Frederick and Hazel (Austin) Fair. She graduated from Springfield High School. On June 4, 1949, she married Raymond E. Holden in Springfield, Vt. He predeceased her Nov. 4, 2014.

She worked as a secretary with the Fellows Gear Shaper Co. in Springfield, Vt., for over 30 years. She was an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Chester and active with the Springfield Humane Society. She was very family-oriented, loved to write letters to family and friends, and enjoyed working outside on her property, especially mowing her lawn.

She is survived by her sister Janice Fielder of Springfield, nephew Frederick Fielder (Alyce) of New York, niece Bonnie Snarski (Jim) of Vermont, nephew Keith Albee of Vermont, niece Karen Trefry (Mike) of New Hampshire, niece Kathi Nacca (Joe) of New York, niece Marlene Gardner (Bruce) of Florida, nephew Donald Holden of Florida, niece Marilyn Beebe of New York, nephew Max Holden (Mickey) of Florida, nephew Larry Holden (Loretta) of Florida, niece Jenevia Holden of New York, and niece Kimberly Cooper of New York.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Luke’s Church in Chester with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester, Vt. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156 or to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 8, Chester, VT 05143.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.