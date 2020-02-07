Frederick S. Way Jr., 1940-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Frederick S. Way Jr., 79, of Chester, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. He was born Jan. 29, 1940 in New Haven, Conn., son of the late Frederick S. Sr. and Bernice (Kuropat) Way.

On Oct. 15, 1966, Fred married Lynn Hofer in Hamden, Conn. They lived in Cheshire, Conn., where he worked for Mite Corporation. They moved to Chester, Vt. in 1977 with their four daughters. Fred was employed by Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Company in Springfield, Vt. Later, he worked for Windham Foundation at the Old Tavern in Grafton, Vt. for 24 years.

Fred’s lifelong passion was model railroading. He owned a model railroad shop in Chester, collected and built HO scale models and scenery. He was interested in history, especially the Civil War, as well as family genealogy.

He also enjoyed bird watching at his bird feeders. In recent weeks, he was deeply moved by the plight of endangered animals in the Australian wildfires.

He loved his family, children, and grandchildren, and doted on his pet cats. Fred had a gift for storytelling, sharing amusing and sometimes fantastical stories with anyone who would listen. His dry sense of humor, although living on in his teenaged grandchildren, will be missed by all.

Fred is survived by his wife Lynn, by brother Richard Way and his wife Candace of Clinton, Conn., and by his four daughters Melissa Rodrigues and her husband John Rodrigues Jr. of Westport, Mass.; Lauren Way and her partner Robert Riddles of Holyoke, Mass.; Amanda Narconis and her husband Thomas Narconis III of Burkburnett, Texas; Christa Huchingson and her husband Brent Huchingson of Wichita, Kan. He also leaves six loving grandchildren: Theo Stegall Way; Anastasia and Isaac Narconis; and Megan, Madison, and Connor Huchingson.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Chester, Vt., at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please reach out to someone in your life who is ill or lonely or in need, giving your time and love in memory of Frederick. He was grateful for all the kind gestures of family and friends when he was ill. Donations can be made in his memory to First Universalist Parish of Chester, P.O. Box 90, Chester, VT 05143 or your choice of Australian wildfire animal relief fund.