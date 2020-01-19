Frederick C. Ramen Jr., 1933-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Frederick C. Ramen Jr., 86, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H., surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 30, 1933 in Queens, N.Y., the son of Frederick Sr. and Catherine (Beckert) Ramen. Fred held master’s degrees from New York University and Long Island University.

On Nov. 21, 1970, he married Irene Elizabeth Smith in Flushing, N.Y. Fred worked for 22 years at Citibank and retired as a vice president and was an associate professor of sociology and business at Suffolk Community College on Long Island and the Community College of Vermont in Springfield.

He enjoyed gardening, playing piano, building, and frequently performed in various character roles with the Springfield Community Players, the Chester Players, and the Cape Coral players in Florida. He was a member of Rotary International and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was a volunteer at the Springfield Hospital and Cape Coral Hospital.

He is survived by his wife Irene, one son Jeffrey Paul Ramen, one daughter Catherine Marie Ramen, one granddaughter Emma Mary Ramen, one brother Reverend Paul Ramen, and two sisters Ann Trapani and Joan Currey.

A memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Chester, Vt. Reverend Paul Ramen will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156, or to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care Gift Fund at D-H/Geisel Office of Development, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070 Lebanon, NH 03756-0001, or at www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/donate. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.