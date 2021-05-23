Fred A. Perron Jr., 1938-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Fred A. Perron Jr., 82, of Rockton, Ill., died at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in River Bluff Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.

He was born March 1, 1938 in Stockbridge, Vt., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred A. and Bertha (Everett) Perron Sr. He graduated from Whitcomb High School Class of 1956. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during peacetime, earning the rank of A3. He was married to Diane Berglund Dec. 10, 1960 and then married Joan Marsh Feb. 1, 1975.

He was employed as a service engineer with Fellows Corporation. He and his family moved to Illinois in 1984. He owned and operated The Perron Company Tree Service from 1992 to 2017.

He is survived by daughter Heather Porter; son Greg (Wendy) Perron, Scott Perron, Michael (Greg Brown) Copping, Jonathon (Julie) Perron; grandchildren Jillian, Lauren, and Lisa Porter, Patrick and Benjamin Shaw; Sarah, Adam, Ben, Ryan and Allie Hahn, Isaac and Reagan Perron; sister Louise Caron, Beverly Lenk; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by wife Joan and parents.

A burial ceremony will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, 893 High St. in Chester, Vt.