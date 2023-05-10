Frank L. Kendall, 1935-2023 🇺🇸

BALTIMORE, Vt. – Frank L. Kendall, 87, passed away at his home in Baltimore, Vt. on Friday, May 4, 2023. He was born September 6, 1935, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Slayton and Alice (Minch) Kendall. He attended Springfield schools, graduated from Springfield High School, and later graduated from Vermont Technical College in Randolph, Vt.

Frank served in the Army National Guard.

He was employed with the Idlenot Dairy in Springfield, Vt. for 25 years. He owned and operated Kendall’s Barn Antiques in Chester, Vt. for over 30 years, and he raised dogs for many years.

Frank enjoyed yard sales and searching for antiques.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine Kendall, his daughter Laurie Kendall, two adopted daughters Karen and Lori, three grandchildren, his sister Louise Peale, and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, his son Randy Kendall, and by his two sisters Dorothy Pingree and Florence Gomez.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. Friends may call at the chapel from 10– 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in the Plain Cemetery in Perkinsville, Vt.