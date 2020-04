SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Frank Buskey, formerly of Springfield and graduate Class of 1966, passed away March 12, 2020 in Groveland, Fla. after a short battle with cancer. He leaves his wife Benita, two sons Ryan (Kim) and Paul, a stepdaughter Christine, and eight grandchildren who were the light of his life. He also leaves a sister Lorraine (Joe) Millay and a niece Pamela Babbitt. He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Joan Buskey.