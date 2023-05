SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Services for Francis Young, who passed away December 31, 2022, will be held on June 5. A visitation hour will be held at the Davis Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m., followed by a burial with military honors at the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Following the burial, a reception will be held at the Crown Point Country Club.